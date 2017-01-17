Woman accused of kidnapping infant arrives in Florida to face charges

CHARLESTON, SC - A woman accused of kidnapping a baby from a hospital 18 years ago has arrived in Florida to face charges, accompanied by one of the case's original investigators. Deputies from Jacksonville picked up Gloria Williams who was arrested at her Walterboro home on Friday after DNA testing confirmed a teen she was passing off as her daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.

