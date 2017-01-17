Woman accused of kidnapping infant arrives in Florida to face charges
CHARLESTON, SC - A woman accused of kidnapping a baby from a hospital 18 years ago has arrived in Florida to face charges, accompanied by one of the case's original investigators. Deputies from Jacksonville picked up Gloria Williams who was arrested at her Walterboro home on Friday after DNA testing confirmed a teen she was passing off as her daughter was actually missing girl Kamiyah Mobley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|3 hr
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|10 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|10 hr
|Trump is Winning
|3
|Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another
|10 hr
|Trump is Winning
|2
|AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'
|13 hr
|inbred Genius
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|13 hr
|Island of Oysters
|3
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|CoC
|91
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC