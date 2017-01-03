What's up next in the federal trial o...

What's up next in the federal trial of Dylann Roof?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Dylann Roof, wearing shackles, is escorted into a transport vehicle in Charleston, S.C., after he was found guilty of murdering nine parishoners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church. The same federal jury that found Roof guilty of all 33 counts will reconvene in January 2017 to hear more testimony and weigh whether to sentence him to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Mon Active Plus 87
Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens? Dec 31 What Year 2017 1
News Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i... Dec 30 For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Dec 30 For Real 3
News Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza Dec 29 Steve 2
News New roads bill would give counties option to ga... Dec 27 New FBI Coming 1
TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09) Dec 26 Lisa Burley 83
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,891

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC