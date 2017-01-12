What's next for Roof after federal death sentence?
Dylann Roof just became the first person convicted of a federal hate crime to get the death penalty -- and he could be sentenced to death in South Carolina state court as well. The 22-year-old self-declared white supremacist was convicted of federal murder and hate crimes for killing nine people at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Jan 9
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Ifeoma
|88
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan 7
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|6
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 5
|John S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC