What is the future of Port Royala s working waterfront?

Port Royal Town Manager Van Willis recently gave The Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet a tour of the 50-plus-acre Port of Port Royal property in December 2015, when, after years of unsuccessful sale attempts, it was headed to auction. That might not be a bad thing, says Willis, who envisions a multi-use development including a marina, the current shrimp docks, a restaurant and some residential buildings.

