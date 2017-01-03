USC's new grad program aimed at filli...

USC's new grad program aimed at filling cybersecurity worker shortage

11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The University of South Carolina won approval last week to start a master's program in information security from the state Commission on Higher Education . The program will be South Carolina's first postgraduate degree program focused specifically on cybersecurity.

