Undercover Charleston police narcotics operation nets 19 arrests, 11 suspects at large
The arrests stem from a six month, undercover investigation that included various locations in downtown such as the East Side; area of Athens Court and Romney Street; King Street and Grove Street; King Street and Sumter Street and Gadsden Green. "The investigation began based on police officer activities in the downtown area, as well as cooperation and information provided by community members," police said.
