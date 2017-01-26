Twelve receive society's Carolopolis ...

Twelve receive society's Carolopolis Awards

14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The American College of Building Arts won a Carolopolis Award for its restoration of "The Trolley Barn" - one of the Preservation Society of Charleston's "Seven to Save" structures - into an "adaptive reuse" for 38,000 square feet of workshops, classrooms, offices and a library. Provided Architects WGM Design Inc. and Bill Huey + Associates and contractor Hitt Contracting Inc. helped convert the historic "Trolley Barn" into the Carolopolis Award-winning future home of the American College of Building Arts.

