Twelve receive society's Carolopolis Awards

The American College of Building Arts won a Carolopolis Award for its restoration of "The Trolley Barn" - one of the Preservation Society of Charleston's "Seven to Save" structures - into an "adaptive reuse" for 38,000 square feet of workshops, classrooms, offices and a library. Provided Architects WGM Design Inc. and Bill Huey + Associates and contractor Hitt Contracting Inc. helped convert the historic "Trolley Barn" into the Carolopolis Award-winning future home of the American College of Building Arts.

