Trump's property in North Charleston:...

Trump's property in North Charleston: Contamination, clean-up, and ethics

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A partially fenced-in site off Azalea Drive near Leeds Avenue in North Charleston appears abandoned and would likely never catch your attention. The American flag posted at the back of the property is perhaps a coincidental symbol that our country's future President owns the property at 4280 Pace Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 3 hr Dudley 7
News Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun... 10 hr Trump is Winning 1
Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA! 10 hr Trump is Winning 3
Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another 10 hr Trump is Winning 2
News AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds' 13 hr inbred Genius 4
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 13 hr Island of Oysters 3
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 13 hr CoC 91
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC