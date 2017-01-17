The rental prices on these one-bedrooms in Charleston might make you cry
According to research from the Charlotte-based firm Real Data, the average cost of rent for an apartment in the Lowcountry is $1,113. According to data from housing industry data provider RentRange, the price of renting a home in the Charleston-North Charleston area saw the fifth-highest rental rate increase in the nation for single-family homes during the third quarter of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|4 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|4 hr
|Trump is Winning
|6
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|4 hr
|Trump is Winning
|3
|Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another
|4 hr
|Trump is Winning
|2
|AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'
|7 hr
|inbred Genius
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|7 hr
|Island of Oysters
|3
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|CoC
|91
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC