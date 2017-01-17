The rental prices on these one-bedroo...

The rental prices on these one-bedrooms in Charleston might make you cry

2 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

According to research from the Charlotte-based firm Real Data, the average cost of rent for an apartment in the Lowcountry is $1,113. According to data from housing industry data provider RentRange, the price of renting a home in the Charleston-North Charleston area saw the fifth-highest rental rate increase in the nation for single-family homes during the third quarter of 2016.

