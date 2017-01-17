The MRSOE brings comedians of all stripes to the stage
Neil Bansil has been bringing the Most RACES Show on Earth to Charleston for a few years now and this Charleston Comedy Festival performance features two performers, Daniel Tirado and Drew Thomas. "The show is about cultural diversity," says Bansil.
