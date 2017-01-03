The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols
WKOW-TV story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols.
FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. During Dylan Roof's sentencing fo... .
#1 12 hrs ago
I despise the murdering SOB but that flag is not a racist symbol and it only is made to be by Liberals and blacks. Period. I don't care who you are. You can find racism anyway and with anything if you look hard enough or if you wan to keep it alive for a purpose or to fit you race agenda.
#2 10 hrs ago
It's racist just !Ike Old Glory is.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 6 hrs ago
Not really snowflake.
#4 1 hr ago
I'm not inclined to think that the Confederate flag is a symbol of tolerance, but then again, it's not really the job of the FBI to speculate. "Just the facts, ma'am" Right?
Saint Paul, MN
#5 1 hr ago
The frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary fought to fly the confederate flag so it must be a symbol of tolerance.
