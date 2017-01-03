The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces ...

The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols

There are 5 comments on the WKOW-TV story from 13 hrs ago, titled The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist symbols. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

FILE - This undated photo that appeared on Lastrhodesian.com, a website investigated by the FBI in connection with Dylann Roof, shows him posing for a photo holding a Confederate flag. During Dylan Roof's sentencing fo... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#1 12 hrs ago
I despise the murdering SOB but that flag is not a racist symbol and it only is made to be by Liberals and blacks. Period. I don't care who you are. You can find racism anyway and with anything if you look hard enough or if you wan to keep it alive for a purpose or to fit you race agenda.

Judged:

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Honest Abe

New York, NY

#2 10 hrs ago
Truth wrote:
I despise the murdering SOB but that flag is not a racist symbol and it only is made to be by Liberals and blacks. Period. I don't care who you are. You can find racism anyway and with anything if you look hard enough or if you wan to keep it alive for a purpose or to fit you race agenda.
It's racist just !Ike Old Glory is.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 6 hrs ago
Honest Abe wrote:
<quoted text>

It's racist just !Ike Old Glory is.
Not really snowflake.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 1 hr ago
I'm not inclined to think that the Confederate flag is a symbol of tolerance, but then again, it's not really the job of the FBI to speculate. "Just the facts, ma'am" Right?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#5 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
I'm not inclined to think that the Confederate flag is a symbol of tolerance, but then again, it's not really the job of the FBI to speculate. "Just the facts, ma'am" Right?
The frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary fought to fly the confederate flag so it must be a symbol of tolerance.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 8 hr New York 21
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Thu John S 1
Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16) Thu Its Bad 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... Thu Its Bad 2
Abusive Women Thu SeaShells 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Thu SeaShells 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 2 Active Plus 87
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,312

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC