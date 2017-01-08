Spoleto Festival Takes on Eugene Oneg...

Spoleto Festival Takes on Eugene Onegin, Waiting for Godot, and More

Festival General Director Nigel Redden announced today the program for the 41st annual Spoleto Festival USA , taking place May 26 through June 11, 2017, in Charleston, South Carolina. "On the heels of a hugely exciting 40th season, this year's Festival promises to build on that momentum," says Redden.

