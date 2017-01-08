Spoleto Festival Takes on Eugene Onegin, Waiting for Godot, and More
Festival General Director Nigel Redden announced today the program for the 41st annual Spoleto Festival USA , taking place May 26 through June 11, 2017, in Charleston, South Carolina. "On the heels of a hugely exciting 40th season, this year's Festival promises to build on that momentum," says Redden.
