Southwest adds more summer flights from Charleston to Denver, St. Louis, Baltimore, Nashville
Starting June 4, the carrier will add daily flights to Denver, weekend routes once a day to St. Louis, and additional flights to Baltimore and Nashville, the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Thursday. Last summer, the Dallas-based carrier operated a Saturday-only flight between Charleston and Denver.
