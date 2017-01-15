Southwest adds more summer flights fr...

Southwest adds more summer flights from Charleston to Denver, St. Louis, Baltimore, Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Starting June 4, the carrier will add daily flights to Denver, weekend routes once a day to St. Louis, and additional flights to Baltimore and Nashville, the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Thursday. Last summer, the Dallas-based carrier operated a Saturday-only flight between Charleston and Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... 10 min Truth 1
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? 12 hr John S 1
Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16) 23 hr Its Bad 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... 23 hr Its Bad 2
Abusive Women 23 hr SeaShells 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... 23 hr SeaShells 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 2 Active Plus 87
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,669

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC