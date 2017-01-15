South Carolina church massacre surviv...

South Carolina church massacre survivor: witness to horror - and justice

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Emanuel AME shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, center, receives a hug after a short church service for the families at St. Michaels Church across from federal court in Charleston, S.C. Emanuel AME shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, center, receives a hug after a short church service for the families at St. Michaels Church across from federal court in Charleston, S.C. She was there the night Dylann Roof gunned down her son and eight other parishioners who welcomed him to their church. She was there when Roof's trial opened - the first to testify about the horror of that night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 11 hr GranMary 3
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 13 hr DC Talk 90
Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan 13 hr DC Talk 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 13 Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 12 Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 15 at 8:34PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,928 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC