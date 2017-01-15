South Carolina church massacre survivor: witness to horror - and justice
Emanuel AME shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, center, receives a hug after a short church service for the families at St. Michaels Church across from federal court in Charleston, S.C. Emanuel AME shooting survivor Felicia Sanders, center, receives a hug after a short church service for the families at St. Michaels Church across from federal court in Charleston, S.C. She was there the night Dylann Roof gunned down her son and eight other parishioners who welcomed him to their church. She was there when Roof's trial opened - the first to testify about the horror of that night.
