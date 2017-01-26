South Carolina-bound refugees affected by president's immigration ban
A crowd of over 100 people gathered around the Charleston Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. The group also expressed support for refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|14 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC