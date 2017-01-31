Sleepless along Septima Clark: City of Charleston drainage work keeps residents up at night
Construction work on the Septima P. Clark Expressway related to one of the city's drainage projects continues on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, and has recently ramped its schedule to include every weeknight from midnight-6 a.m. Medical students and interns who live in the small row of houses next to the work on Wescott Court say they haven't been getting any sleep because of the loud machinery, affecting their ability to study and work with patients.
