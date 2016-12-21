Sentencing phase to start in Charleston massacre trial
Police tape hangs behind Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 when FBI experts worked the crime scene in Charleston, S.C. Dylann Roof was found guilty last month on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes. Police tape hangs behind Emanuel AME Church in June 2015 when FBI experts worked the crime scene in Charleston, S.C. Dylann Roof was found guilty last month on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC