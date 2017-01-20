Sentencing hearing set for friend of Dylann Roof
Joey Meek, friend of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, will be back in court next month. After pleading guilty to making false statements to federal officials and concealing knowledge of a crime in relation to the shootings at Emanuel AME Church, Meek's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tues.
