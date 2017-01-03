Sentencing hearing continues for Charleston church shooter
In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial for the nine people killed by Dylann Roof in Charleston, S.C. A federal jury will consider whether Roof should be sentenced to death or life in prison for the racially motivated attack. less FILE -In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial for the nine people killed by Dylann ... more FILE-In this undated file photo made available by Anita Brewer Dantzler shows Tywanza Sanders on the day of his graduation from Allen University in Columbia, SC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|2 hr
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|9 hr
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Sat
|Hillary For Prison
|30
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Sat
|Ifeoma
|88
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Sat
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 6
|New York
|21
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 5
|John S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC