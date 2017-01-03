Second arrest made in Thanksgiving Day fatal hit-and-run
Antonio Vernon Nelson, 26, of Long Shadow Lane in North Charleston was arrested, without incident, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving under suspension 2nd offense, according to police. On Dec 15, a woman was also arrested in connection with the case.
