SCHP investigating accident involving North Charleston officer
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a car accident involving a City of North Charleston police officer. The accident occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Beacon Hill Lane, SCHP says.
