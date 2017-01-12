SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn...

SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents

32 min ago Read more: WMBF

An 18-year-old South Carolina woman abducted from a Florida hospital hours after her birth is meeting her biological family for the first time. Multiple media organizations report that Kamiyah Mobley met her birth parents on Saturday at the police department in Walterboro, the city 50 miles west of Charleston where she was raised under a false name.

