Sale of Greenwood pharmaceutical supplier highlights S.C.'s growing life sciences industry
A Capsugel worker in Europe sorts through capsules made by the company. The firm's largest U.S. operations are in Greenwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Sat
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC