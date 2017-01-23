Retrial delayed for ex-South Carolina cop charged with black man's murder
The retrial of white former police officer Michael Slager, charged with the murder of an unarmed black man after a 2015 traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, was postponed by a judge on Tuesday until August. The 35-year-old ex-cop had been due to stand trial again on March 1 for the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|14 hr
|The Constitution
|2
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|15 hr
|LMAO
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Real News
|25
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC