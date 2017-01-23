Retrial delayed for ex-South Carolina cop charged with black man's murder

The retrial of white former police officer Michael Slager, charged with the murder of an unarmed black man after a 2015 traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, was postponed by a judge on Tuesday until August. The 35-year-old ex-cop had been due to stand trial again on March 1 for the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott.

