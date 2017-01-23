Retrial delayed for ex-South Carolina...

Retrial delayed for ex-South Carolina cop charged with black man's murder

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The retrial of white former police officer Michael Slager, charged with the murder of an unarmed black man after a 2015 traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, was postponed by a judge on Tuesday until August. The 35-year-old ex-cop had been due to stand trial again on March 1 for the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens? 14 hr The Constitution 2
Smack The Invaders of Charleston 15 hr LMAO 6
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Mon Real News 25
News More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston Jan 22 Trump is Winning 1
Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M... Jan 22 Trump is Winning 1
Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA! Jan 19 Trump Rocks 6
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... Jan 17 Dudley 7
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 24 at 9:52PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,053 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC