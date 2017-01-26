...Retail biz doubled since 2006 in North Charleston to $7.1B, says mayor in annual address
For Keith Summey, who has served as North Charleston Mayor for more than two decades, business is really, really good. Summey said in his State of the City address Thursday night in North Charleston City Council chambers that retail business in the city had nearly doubled to $7.1 billion in the last 10 years.
