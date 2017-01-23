Report of drive-by shooting prompts brief lockdown at North Charleston schools

Reports of a drive-by shooting in a nearby neighborhood prompted a brief lockdown at four North Charleston schools, officials said. Academic Magnet High, Liberty Hill Academy, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary and the Charleston County School of the Arts took the precautionary measure about 11:40 a.m. The reported victim told North Charleston Police Department officers that someone in a passing car fired the shots as he walked near Bonds Wilson Avenue and Lester Street, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

