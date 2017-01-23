Report of drive-by shooting prompts brief lockdown at North Charleston schools
Reports of a drive-by shooting in a nearby neighborhood prompted a brief lockdown at four North Charleston schools, officials said. Academic Magnet High, Liberty Hill Academy, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary and the Charleston County School of the Arts took the precautionary measure about 11:40 a.m. The reported victim told North Charleston Police Department officers that someone in a passing car fired the shots as he walked near Bonds Wilson Avenue and Lester Street, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|6 min
|The Constitution
|2
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|1 hr
|LMAO
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Real News
|25
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC