Proposed changes could increase workforce housing requirements in Charleston
Charleston City Council may soon consider an ordinance that would raise the bar on workforce housing in the city. The new changes would increase the duration and amount of required workforce housing for developers seeking unlimited density bonuses and reduced parking requirements under the city's Mixed-Use Workforce Housing zoning.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|6 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|13 hr
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Jan 9
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
