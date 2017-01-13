Proposed changes could increase workf...

Proposed changes could increase workforce housing requirements in Charleston

15 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Charleston City Council may soon consider an ordinance that would raise the bar on workforce housing in the city. The new changes would increase the duration and amount of required workforce housing for developers seeking unlimited density bonuses and reduced parking requirements under the city's Mixed-Use Workforce Housing zoning.

