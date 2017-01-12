Police: Student who brought gun to No...

Police: Student who brought gun to North Charleston charter high school accused of more burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Authorities have filed additional counts against Makil Buggs, a 17-year-old who was charged in connection with burglaries in West Ashley and was found carrying a gun on the campus of a North Charleston charter school earlier this week. Buggs faces an additional count each of first-degree and second-degree burglary, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 15 hr Trump is Winning 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 18 hr Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? 23 hr Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Thu Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Jan 9 B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 14 at 10:14AM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC