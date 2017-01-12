Police: Student who brought gun to North Charleston charter high school accused of more burglaries
Authorities have filed additional counts against Makil Buggs, a 17-year-old who was charged in connection with burglaries in West Ashley and was found carrying a gun on the campus of a North Charleston charter school earlier this week. Buggs faces an additional count each of first-degree and second-degree burglary, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
