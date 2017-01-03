Person shot, another arrested on Charleston peninsula
The gunfire was reported about 11:13 a.m. at 58 Norman St., Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said. The scene is in the Gadsden Green public housing complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC