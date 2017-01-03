One detained after shots fired at officers in North Charleston
One person has been detained after shots were fired at North Charleston officers as they canvassed a neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said. An officer returned fire during the incident at Hassell and Lilac streets, and the State Law Enforcement Division has opened an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
