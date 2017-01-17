Off-duty North Charleston firefighter dies in crash with tractor-trailer

An off-duty North Charleston firefighter died late Thursday in a traffic crash on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston that also injured two other off-duty firefighters, authorities said. S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said a 2013 Honda SUV was going east on the parkway when a Freightliner tractor-trailer turned left from a private driveway.

