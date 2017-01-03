Obama says farewell; Roof sentenced t...

Obama says farewell; Roof sentenced to death

In his farewell address , the president issues an emotional defense of his vision to Americans facing a moment of anxiety and a dramatic change in leadership. The sentencing caps a trial in which the 22-year-old white supremacist did not show any remorse for fatally shooting nine black church members at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

