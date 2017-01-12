North Charleston store clerk after co...

North Charleston store clerk after co-worker shoots at robbers: 'They left running'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A surveillance image shows a struggle between a masked robber and a clerk early Friday before the two got into a gunfight at the Tiger Mart convenience store on Rivers Avenue. A surveillance image shows a struggle between a masked robber and a clerk early Friday before the two got into a gunfight at the Tiger Mart convenience store on Rivers Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 19 hr Trump is Winning 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 23 hr Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Fri Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Thu Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Jan 9 B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,906,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC