North Charleston police respond to robbery at gas station

13 hrs ago

Officers were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to 5255 Rivers Ave. after a report of a black, male suspect robbing the business, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman. "The suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing, a black hoodie, black gloves and a red bandana covering his face," Pryor said.

