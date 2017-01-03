North Charleston police respond to robbery at gas station
Officers were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to 5255 Rivers Ave. after a report of a black, male suspect robbing the business, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman. "The suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing, a black hoodie, black gloves and a red bandana covering his face," Pryor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Its Bad
|6
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|1 hr
|Its Bad
|2
|Abusive Women
|1 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|2 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC