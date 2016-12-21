North Charleston police investigating...

North Charleston police investigating first homicide of 2017

5 hrs ago

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department confirm a man was found shot dead in front of the Andrews Mart on Dorchester Road. Investigators say the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the convenience store.

Charleston, SC

