North Charleston mayor delivers State of the City address
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey used his annual State of the City address to compare the city now to what it was like when he was first elected in 1994. "Before being elected, I saw a North Charleston that had no real direction, no vision for what it should be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|18 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC