North Charleston man sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

United States Attorney Beth Drake said Friday that a man was sentenced in federal court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neko Andre Tisdale, 33, of North Charleston, was sentenced by United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel to ten years imprisonment, to be followed by two years' supervised release.

