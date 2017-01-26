NLRB sets date for union vote at Boei...

NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston facilities

Boeing Co.' s production workers in North Charleston will vote Feb. 15 on whether they want to join the International Association of Machinists union.

