New office building breaks ground on Daniel Island
Construction has started on a four-story, 44,000-square-foot commercial building on Daniel Island, according to a news release. The Daniel Island Square building will have 33,000 square feet of Class A office space and an 11,000-square-foot anchor restaurant, Dockery's , which will include an on-site brewery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|14 hr
|Dudley
|4
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Sun
|DC Talk
|90
|Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan
|Sun
|DC Talk
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 13
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC