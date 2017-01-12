New office building breaks ground on ...

New office building breaks ground on Daniel Island

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Charleston Business Journal

Construction has started on a four-story, 44,000-square-foot commercial building on Daniel Island, according to a news release. The Daniel Island Square building will have 33,000 square feet of Class A office space and an 11,000-square-foot anchor restaurant, Dockery's , which will include an on-site brewery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 14 hr Dudley 4
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sun DC Talk 90
Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan Sun DC Talk 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 13 Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 12 Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC