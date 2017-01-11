New Navy destroyer to be commissioned in South Carolina
One of the U.S. Navy's newest warships is going to be commissioned in Charleston, South Carolina, home of its Marine Corps namesake and recipient of the Medal of Honor. The Navy announced Wednesday the ceremony for the USS Ralph Johnson will be in the hometown of Marine Pfc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Jan 9
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Ifeoma
|88
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan 7
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 6
|New York
|21
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 5
|John S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC