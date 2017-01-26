New hotels could push Charleston's Ma...

New hotels could push Charleston's Market area more upscale

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

A new hotel planned on Church Street would preserve the former Bocci's building on the corner but demolish the smaller building beside it. Dave Munday/staff A new hotel planned at Cumberland and Church streets would preserve the former Bocci's restaurant building at the corner but would demolish the empty building at 28 Cumberland behind it and the smaller adjacent building on Church, as well as a warehouse at 9 Linguard St. Dave Munday/staff The warehouse at 9 Linguard St., around the corner from Tommy Condon's, would be demolished for a new hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smack The Invaders of Charleston 1 hr SFFU 7
News The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15) Fri Gizmo 94
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners Fri Isle of Palms 5
Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11) Fri Isle of Palms 15
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Fri POS New Yorkers 27
Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens? Jan 26 Jurisprudence 4
News More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston Jan 22 Trump is Winning 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 28 at 9:10PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,610 • Total comments across all topics: 278,355,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC