New hotels could push Charleston's Market area more upscale
A new hotel planned on Church Street would preserve the former Bocci's building on the corner but demolish the smaller building beside it. Dave Munday/staff A new hotel planned at Cumberland and Church streets would preserve the former Bocci's restaurant building at the corner but would demolish the empty building at 28 Cumberland behind it and the smaller adjacent building on Church, as well as a warehouse at 9 Linguard St. Dave Munday/staff The warehouse at 9 Linguard St., around the corner from Tommy Condon's, would be demolished for a new hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|1 hr
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Fri
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Fri
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Fri
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC