Narcan use on the rise in South Carol...

Narcan use on the rise in South Carolina amid ongoing opioid epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Carl Fehr holds a dosage of Narcan, which is given to someone with an opiate overdose, in North Charleston on Dec. 30, 2016. An IV is the most common way to administer the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N... 5 hr Trump is Winning 1
Smack The Invaders of Charleston 21 hr SFFU 7
News The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15) Jan 27 Gizmo 94
West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners Jan 27 Isle of Palms 5
Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11) Jan 27 Isle of Palms 15
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 27 POS New Yorkers 27
Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens? Jan 26 Jurisprudence 4
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 29 at 9:06PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC