Motorcyclist injured in West Ashley crash Saturday afternoon
Charleston police officers were called at 3:52 p.m. to the intersection of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Mary Ader Avenue, according to a Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center dispatch supervisor. The crash was between a motorcyclist and another motorist, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman.
