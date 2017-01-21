More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
Charity Summers cites her faith and role as an educator as her reasons for joining in the women's march in Charleston Rain-soaked, mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, wives, lovers, and friends all marched on Charleston in support and in demand of women's rights. Converging on the waterfront at Brittlebank Park, more than 2,000 voices bled together into a single, unified cry for equality and freedom.
