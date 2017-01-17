More than 1,000 people expected at Ch...

More than 1,000 people expected at Charleston women's march Saturday

13 hrs ago

Hundreds of people are expected to converge at Brittlebank Park Saturday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, to show in solidarity with an estimated 200,000 marchers in Washington, D.C. On Facebook , about 1,600 people say they will attend Charleston's "Sister March" Saturday morning, one of 300 similar demonstrations occurring in cities around the world inspired by the Women's March on Washington in D.C ., an event advocating for the rights of women and other marginalized groups. "The Women's March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," local organizers said in a statement.

