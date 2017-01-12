MLK Parade in Charleston
More than 100 churches, civic groups, businesses, community organizations and regional marching bands took part in the parade celebrating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2017, in downtown Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Mon
|Dudley
|4
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Sun
|DC Talk
|90
|Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan
|Sun
|DC Talk
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 13
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC