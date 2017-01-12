McLeod Plantation getting national attention
Curators of African American history from across the nation will visit a former Charleston cotton plantation this week for lessons on telling the stories of slavery. They will study McLeod Plantation , a former cotton plantation on James Island that's maintained by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission .
