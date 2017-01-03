Massachusetts triple murderer sentenc...

Massachusetts triple murderer sentenced to death for 2001 rampage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Massachusetts man who admitted to killing three people in a multiday 2001 rampage in two states was sentenced to death for his crimes by a federal jury on Monday at the end of a two-month trial. It was the second time that former drifter Gary Lee Sampson, 57, has faced the possibility of execution for the stabbing and strangling murders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... 16 hr Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members 23 hr B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 7 Ifeoma 88
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 6 New York 21
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 5 John S 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,005 • Total comments across all topics: 277,770,198

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC