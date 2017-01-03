Massachusetts triple murderer sentenced to death for 2001 rampage
A Massachusetts man who admitted to killing three people in a multiday 2001 rampage in two states was sentenced to death for his crimes by a federal jury on Monday at the end of a two-month trial. It was the second time that former drifter Gary Lee Sampson, 57, has faced the possibility of execution for the stabbing and strangling murders.
