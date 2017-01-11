Man facing murder charges posted on d...

Man facing murder charges posted on dead wife's Facebook, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orlando police say a man posted to his dead wife's Facebook page and sent messages to her family trying to convince them that she was still alive before he eventually tried to take his own life. Officers found George Joseph McShane, 42, in his sport utility vehicle with the engine running in a garage at his home just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call reporting some sort of trouble, according to an arrest report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Mon Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Mon B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 7 Ifeoma 88
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 6 New York 21
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 5 John S 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 11 at 10:10AM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC