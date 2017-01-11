Man facing murder charges posted on dead wife's Facebook, cops say

Orlando police say a man posted to his dead wife's Facebook page and sent messages to her family trying to convince them that she was still alive before he eventually tried to take his own life. Officers found George Joseph McShane, 42, in his sport utility vehicle with the engine running in a garage at his home just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call reporting some sort of trouble, according to an arrest report.

