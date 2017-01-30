Man charged with attempting to kill girlfriend
A 29-year-old Ladson man is suspected of beating his on-again, off-again girlfriend with a pistol and attempting to shoot her. Earnest Jefferson Jr. and the woman got into an argument at the Relax Inn in North Charleston at about 1:20 a.m. Friday morning, a police report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NLRB sets date for union vote at Boeing Co.'s N...
|20 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|SFFU
|7
|The Confederate flag was always racist (Jun '15)
|Jan 27
|Gizmo
|94
|West A Library Taken Over By Rude Northerners
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|5
|Divorce Lawyers - Schmutz & Schmutz (Nov '11)
|Jan 27
|Isle of Palms
|15
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 27
|POS New Yorkers
|27
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Jan 26
|Jurisprudence
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC